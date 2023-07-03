Lakeland Flying Tigers Celebrate Fourth of July with Six-Game Homestand against St. Lucie Mets

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers are excited to celebrate the Fourth of July at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium as they open a six-game homestand Tuesday against the St. Lucie Mets.

First pitch of the Fourth of July series opener against the Mets is set for 5 p.m.

Last Series

After winning three of the first five games in their series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Flying Tigers will wrap up their road series on Monday before turning their attention to the Mets.

Second baseman Luke Gold has led the Flying Tigers at the plate against the Mighty Mussels so far in the series, going 7-for-16 (.438) with two doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI.

Starting pitcher Carlos Marcano shined in his second straight outing for the Flying Tigers, earning the win with six innings of scoreless baseball, giving up just one hit while earning nine strikeouts.

Fourth of July Extravaganza

The Flying Tigers' annual Independence Day fireworks extravaganza returns for 2023 on Tuesday with first pitch set for 5 p.m. Following the game, the Flying Tigers will light up the night with the best fireworks display in town. Individual '34 Club tickets are available, where fans can enjoy outdoor padded seating, indoor seating, TVs, restrooms, bar and an all-you-can-eat buffet. Individual Pepsi Pavilion buffet tickets are also available.

All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday

This all-inclusive package includes your game ticket and all-you-can-eat menu for one price on Wednesday, July 5. Enjoy unlimited hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pretzels and fountain drinks from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Bark in the Park & 8-6-3 Value Thursday

The Flying Tigers are excited to welcome back fans' furry best friends to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Thursday, July 6 for our second Bark in the Park night of the season. Each dog requires a special $10 dog ticket, which includes a doggy gift bag.

Fans can also enjoy 8-6-3 Value Thursday with a hamburger-and-fries combo for $8, 16-ounce draft beers for $6 and 22-ounce fountain drinks for $3.

Giveaway Friday

The first 400 paid fans in attendance on Friday, July 7 will receive a Flying Tigers team baseball card set!

Sunday Brunch & Family Fun Day

Fans can purchase a '34 Club ticket and enjoy brunch in style on Sunday, July 9 with an all-you-can-eat buffet which includes fresh Florida fruit, pastries, yogurt parfaits, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, French toast sticks, breakfast potatoes, an omelet station and much more. Brunch is served from Noon until 3 p.m.

Young Flying Tigers fans can enjoy kids' zones with multiple activities during the game, including face painting, balloon artists and bounce houses. All kids 12 and under are invited onto the field after the game to run the bases (weather permitting).

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as low as $7 at LakelandFlyingTigers.com/Tickets. Prorated season tickets at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium are also still available for as low as $5 per game.

For more information about Flying Tigers single-game or season tickets, call the box office at 863-413-4140 or email FlyingTigers@Tigers.com.

