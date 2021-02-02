Lake Michigan Credit Union and West Michigan Whitecaps Announce New Multi-Year Partnership

February 2, 2021 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







Comstock Park, MI - Lake Michigan Credit Union and the West Michigan Whitecaps are excited to announce that 2021 is bringing West Michigan a whole new ballgame - the Whitecaps stadium is now officially named LMCU Ballpark.

In the spirit of LMCU's ongoing commitment to supporting the communities it serves, the credit union has entered a long-term partnership that includes the naming rights for the largest outdoor entertainment venue in West Michigan and home stadium of West Michigan's only professional baseball team, the West Michigan Whitecaps.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Whitecaps, thereby linking two well-known and well-respected organizations, and we are excited about supporting a beloved West Michigan institution and favorite West Michigan community entertainment destination," said Sandra Jelinski, LMCU President and CEO. "The positive impact the Whitecaps have on our community is something that I have admired for the last 27 years, certainly from a business perspective but also as a longstanding member of the community. We value the ongoing success of the Whitecaps as a premier entertainment and community-focused organization and are exceptionally pleased to partner with them for all of their banking needs. From one homegrown organization to another, we see this as a perfect fit for both of our teams, and we are excited about the future opportunities this partnership holds."

"I am confident the Whitecaps could not have found a better fit for this franchise-defining partnership moving into the future, than with Lake Michigan Credit Union," said Joe Chamberlin, CEO of the West Michigan Whitecaps. "First and foremost, LMCU and the Whitecaps share a very important core value, a passion for improving the West Michigan community. They are a truly local customer- and community-focused organization that has built their brand on service, growth, and helping businesses and families thrive. While we are excited for the future, we are also very thankful for our past as the naming rights for our ballpark have been with Fifth Third Bank since day one. I want to thank them for our long partnership and their continued commitment to the Whitecaps organization and this community. I am so excited for our fans, their members, and the combined community impact this new partnership with LMCU will deliver not only in 2021, but also well into the future. We are all looking forward to celebrating a new chapter of Whitecaps Baseball at LMCU Ballpark this season."

The Whitecaps partnership is a natural extension of LMCU's steadfast focus on community involvement and support, which has been embedded in the organization's culture since opening its doors in 1933. LMCU has a dedicated internal team that drives the philanthropic priorities of more than 1,400 team members in both Michigan and Florida. Each year, the LMCU team participates in hundreds of volunteer opportunities that result in thousands of hours of direct support. Partnering with the Whitecaps is just one more way LMCU is increasing support for the many communities it serves.

While the West Michigan Whitecaps are coming off an unusual year, one thing the organization is sure about is that West Michigan is eager to get back to the ballpark. In addition to many returning fan-favorite promotions and a wide selection of foods, West Michigan will see a notable upgrade in player talent on the field, as the Detroit Tigers officially made the Whitecaps their Advanced A Affiliate earlier this year - an exciting development for the team, organization, and community.

Both organizations are looking forward to having the Greater Grand Rapids Community's pent-up demand for professional baseball satisfied this spring when the Whitecaps take the field and West Michigan fans return to the stands at LMCU Ballpark. The 2021 Season schedule will be released in the coming weeks, including a highly anticipated Opening Day and promotional calendar.

LMCU Ballpark Stats

- Located at 4500 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321

-Baseball Dimensions: Left field 317ft, Center field 402ft, Right field 327ft

-Capacity: 8,942

-Eight hospitality decks

-Two indoor clubs - Pepsi Stadium Club & Super Suite

-Two lawn seating areas

-21 luxury suites

LMCU Ballpark is a year-round facility hosting more than 200 events annually including Whitecaps Advanced A baseball, Birthday Bash and other concerts, outdoor festivals like Taco & Tequila and the Winter Beer Festival, 9/11 Stair Climb, 5K events and other fundraisers, high school and college sports, corporate meetings and picnics, retail outlet sales, weddings, and more.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from February 2, 2021

Lake Michigan Credit Union and West Michigan Whitecaps Announce New Multi-Year Partnership - West Michigan Whitecaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.