Lake Erie Sends RHP Jake Pilarski to Washington in Trade

October 4, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have completed a trade with the Lake Erie Crushers and have acquired Fox Chapel High School product and right hander Jake Pilarski in exchange for right-handed pitcher Steven Colon.

Pilarski got his first taste of pro ball in the 2021 Frontier League campaign with the Lake Erie Crushers after pitching his final collegiate season at The Citadel. He was 3-4 in 15 games (14 starts) with 66 innings pitched and 66 strikeouts. He made three quality starts.

"Jake is a young man that I was very impressed with every time he pitched against us," said manager Tom Vaeth. "[I] really like the way he competed on the mound and how he attacked hitters. I'm looking forward to Jake being a big part of our pitching staff going forward."

Pilarski fanned 93 batters in 87 innings at The Citadel in 2021 after pitching four seasons at Virginia Wesleyan, where he amassed 22 wins and got tagged with only six losses. He logged 91 or more innings twice.

He was a three-time first-team all-conference selection for the Foxes in high school, garnering recognition as an outfielder his senior season after being recognized as a junior at designated hitter and as a pitcher as a sophomore.

"Professional baseball was very competitive and required a lot of hard work. Lake Erie is a wonderful organization. Manager Dan Rohn along with my coaches Greg Cadaret and Ryan Powell taught me so much. I can't thank them and teammates enough for the direction they gave me it was a true growing experience," said Pilarski. "I wish them the very best next season and to their future endeavors. I know the season didn't go the way we wanted it to but I made several good friends and teammates that I will never forget."

On coming to Washington, Pilarski said it's something he thought about when he was young.

"As a kid I remember my parents taking me to a Washington Wild Things game and thinking it's be amazing to play their one day. Then my first professional appearance came at Wild Thing Park and I thought it was funny how that's where my first ever pro start would be and now I've gone full circle playing for my hometown team," said Pilarski. "I'm excited to be closer to my family and have the opportunity to work hard for the ball club that's part of my community. It going to be great playing at home. I cannot wait for the 2022 season."

To complete the trade, Washington sent right hander Steven Colon to Lake Erie. Colon finished the season on the injured list for the Wild Things but was 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 games (six starts) in 36.2 innings during his rookie campaign.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from October 4, 2021

Lake Erie Sends RHP Jake Pilarski to Washington in Trade - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.