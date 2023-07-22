Lake Elsinore Storm Plate 22 Runs for Most Runs Scored Since 2011

After scoring 18 runs in an offensive explosion rarely seen at the professional level, the Lake Elsinore Storm somehow found a way to do even more damage tonight at The Diamond. They would, ironically, win by the same 18 run margin of victory as Thursday night but this time, they would plate 22 runs. That total being the most they have scored in a single game since 2011 and the 4th most since 2005.

It began, stunningly, with the Storm trailing. Henry Williams labored through the top of the first inning after walking the first two batters and allowing a single to score the first run of the game. This would be the first and last time the Storm would play from behind after a strike 'em out throw 'em out ended the top of the first.

In the bottom of the first, the Storm had their first five batters reach base which included a bases-clearing three-RBI double for Devin Ortiz who now has nine runs batted in this series alone. After Rosman Verdugo struck out, they would score two more runs. The first on a passed ball and the second on an RBI single from the red-hot Samuel Zavala.

With 22 runs scored, it would seem safe to assume most runs saw scoring. However, Lake Elsinore scored in just four of their eight offensive innings tonight. Each inning was a crooked number with five in the first, four in the fifth, nine in the sixth, and four in the eighth.

In the sixth inning, the Storm walked six times (two of which scored runs) and collected five hits (all of which scored runs). Because of this avalanche of runs and walks, ten free passes in total, despite getting across the most runs scored this season, this was not the most hits they have collected this year. It is not even the most they have had this week as they had 17 hits on Thursday.

This was also due, in part, to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes once again gifting the Storm runs on mistakes. In that same sixth inning, failing to catch a pop-up from Kai Murphy extended the inning and led to three more runs scoring. If one of the five Quakes players in the vicinity catches that ball, the inning ends and the Storm may not see 20+ runs scored.

The Storm now have a 3-2 advantage in the series and will look to win it tomorrow afternoon at 1 PM at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore.

