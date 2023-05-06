Lake Elsinore Storm Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night with a Win Against Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

May 6, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







After two consecutive losses and an ironic night off due to a summer rainstorm, Lake Elsinore finally brought the thunder in a 12-5 victory on Hispanic Heritage Night.

With Robby Snelling on the mound, the Storm typically don't need many runs to secure a victory and tonight was no different. He would have five dominant innings in Lake Elsinore accumulating 9 strikeouts and giving up just one hit.

The Storm took advantage of this opportunity that was laid before them by their starter and ran with it. A Rosman Verdugo double brought Graham Pauley home but without his outright determination to get to the plate, it may not have been the first run scored in the game. Griffin Doersching then hit a sacrifice fly that say Albert Fabian touch home after getting on base on a wild pitch and moving to third on two more.

In the 5th, the Storm began to blow the game wide open. California League Player of the Month, Graham Pauley singled to bring Kai Murphy home. Anthony Vilar then hit a sacrifice fly to score Pauley, Chase Valentine smacked a double into left field to score two, and in the 6th, things got even worse for the Quakes.

The Storm managed to score on a balk, a wild pitch, three singles, and a sacrifice fly. Without an extra-base hit, Lake Elsinore found a way to put six runs on the board and all but guarantee their first win against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

The Storm bullpen would ultimately give up five runs before closing the book on the Quakes that saw a raucous Friday night crowd of over 2,500 fans, a celebration of the Hispanic community in Lake Elsinore, and post-game fireworks.

Tomorrow, the Quakes and Storm will face off twice with two 7-inning doubleheaders where Storm Fans can get two tickets for two games for just $20 as Lake Elsinore looks to take the series lead before the final game of the homestand on Sunday afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.