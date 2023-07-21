Lake Elsinore Score 18 Runs Against Quakes in Blowout Win

July 21, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







Following their walk-off win on Tuesday night, it seemed like the Lake Elsinore Storm's second half was finally turning the way they needed to for them to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Then, on Wednesday night, they simply couldn't keep pace with the Quakes' offensive attack. But tonight? Tonight, the Storm sent a thunderous crack through Lake Elsinore with a raucous offensive performance.

They would score 18 runs while collecting 17 hits, nine extra-base hits, and five home runs. It would be their most runs scored of the year and nearly enough to outscore the ENTIRE California League (23 runs scored). This 18-run deficit is also the largest defeat in Quakes history.

The first run of the night was collected by the person with the first hit of the night. Samuel Zavala sent a line drive into centerfield where a missed dive and subsequent injury, would send the ball sailing past the centerfielder and just far enough for Zavala to collect an inside-the-park home run. This would be the first of five home runs by three different players. Two more would come from Kai Murphy, who now consistently terrorizes the Ad Monster in right field, one from Griffin Doersching who sent a rocket into the empty lot across from left field, and the last would be Samuel Zavala's second of the night in a self-described quest for a three home run game.

In total, the Storm would have five players with two or more hits including Ethan Salas whose double pushed the lead to ten. Salas now has a slash line of a seasoned veteran (.286/.391/.507) while still having expierenced fewer years on earth than runs scored tonight.

The final three runs of the game were an early Christmas in July gift from the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes whose three-bag error brought the batter and the two base runners home. The Storm hope to use this win as a springboard to a second half run that sees them back in the playoffs in 2023.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.