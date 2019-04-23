Lake Elsinore Loses in Unique Fashion

April 23, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release





LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - After a quick three-game road trip to Inland Empire, the Storm returned to The Diamond on Monday to start a seven-game home stand, taking on the Lancaster JetHawks for the first four.

The crack of the bat was louder than the bark of the dogs in the top of the first inning of Bark N' Brew Monday, presented by John Hine Subaru of Temecula. Matt Hearn began the game with a triple that skipped past the diving Jeisson Rosario and off the wall in right-center field. Just two batters later, Ryan Vilade connected for an RBI double to center field to get the visitors on the board quickly.

Storm bats were quiet early until the bottom of the third, when, with two outs, Tirso Ornelas tied the game at one apiece with a single that drove in Robbie Podorsky, who reached base via the walk to begin the frame.

Storm southpaw Tom Cosgrove settled in nicely after the first inning with four shutout frames and finished his outing with six strikeouts to just one walk.

Another Lake Elsinore lefty, Aaron Leasher, took the mound in the sixth and experienced a similar beginning to Cosgrove, allowing a run off a Luis Castro single to give the JetHawks the lead.

A comeback fell short in the most unique fashion for the Storm. With the tying run on first and one out, Podorsky was caught stealing at second on a close call to erase the potential tying run from the bases. Rosario followed that up with a ground ball up the middle that was gloved by Vilade moving toward his right. Spinning, Vilade made an off-balance throw to first that hit Rosario in the leg as he was sprinting to first. Rosario was called out for not touching first base to end the game in a JetHawks win, 2-1.

Leasher finished with four strikeouts in four innings of work, settling in after his first frame.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.