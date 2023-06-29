Lake Elsinore Drops Game Three of Series Against Inland Empire 66ers
June 29, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release
Early in game three, the Lake Elsinore Storm found themselves in early trouble for the second consecutive game. In fact, they were at an even larger deficit than the previous night when they trailed by three after two and a half innings.
After striking out the first two batters in the second inning, Henry Baez allowed a single but then an error by Rosman Verdugo put two men on base. Three consecutive singles would score three runs and a steal attempt would illicit a throw from the catcher, Oswaldo Linares. He would be charged with a throwing error to second and Jeremy Arocho, who was waiting at third, took off for the plate, scoring the fourth run of the game.
This inning proved to be the only one the 66ers needed. Unfortunately for starting Storm pitcher, Henry Baez, who put up a quality outing despite the onslaught of unearned runs in the second. He would go five innings, strike out seven batters, allow just five hits, and give up solely unearned runs.
There would be just two total runs scored over the next six innings from either team. The first would be Ethan Salas' second home run of the season and his first at The Diamond. The Padres' other top prospect, Samuel Zavala, would then cut the lead to two runs on an RBI double. Unfortunately, the Storm would give up two more runs on two errors. Their four errors on the night would give them 85 on the season, 10th worst in Single-A.
The Storm return tomorrow night for the start of Fourth of July celebrations at The Diamond.
