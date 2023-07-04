Lake County's Late Comeback Bid Falls Short in 10-7 Series Finale Loss to TinCaps

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the finale of a 6-game series, the Lake County Captains (2-7, 33-41) fell to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-3, 38-37) by a final score of 10-7 on Monday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This marks Lake County's 2nd consecutive loss, and 3rd in their last 4 games. The defeat also handed the Captains their 7th series loss of the season in 13 series, as Fort Wayne won the 6-game set 4 games to 2.

After falling behind 6-2 in the top of the 8th inning, Lake County loaded the bases in the home half of the frame with a leadoff single from Joe Donovan, a walk from Nate Furman, and a single from Milan Tolentino, Cleveland's No. 20 prospect according to MLB.com. Then, with 2 outs, Jorge Burgos hit an RBI infield single to make it a 6-3 game and keep the bases loaded for the Captains.

In the ensuing at-bat, Dayan Frias, Cleveland's No. 30 prospect according to MLB.com, took a 2-strike pitch to deep right field for a go-ahead grand slam, his 5th home run of the season, giving the Captains a 7-6 advantage. This was Lake County's 3rd grand slam of the year, their first since Jake Fox, Cleveland's No. 8 prospect according to MLB.com, hit one at West Michigan on May 23rd.

The TinCaps, however, responded in the top of the 9th inning. Elvis Jerez (0-3) entered the game in relief, recording 2 outs and allowing a leadoff single, a walk, and a wild pitch, which put runners on 1st and 3rd base for Fort Wayne. Jerez was then removed from the game, and was replaced on the mound by Magnus Ellerts.

TinCaps center fielder Jakob Marsee then hit a bouncing ground ball to Captains 2nd baseman Nate Furman, who threw the ball over 1st baseman Will Bartlett's head. This error scored the tying run for Fort Wayne, making the score 7-7 and resulting in Magnus Ellerts's 1st career blown save at the High-A level.

Then, 4 pitches later, TinCaps 3rd baseman Marcos Castañon hit a go-ahead 3-run home run to put Fort Wayne ahead 10-7. This was the TinCaps' 2nd home run of the game, as Lucas Dunn hit a game-tying solo shot to begin the 5th inning. These 2 home runs mark the 8th straight game in which Captains pitching has allowed at least one home run.

In the bottom of the 9th inning, Lake County's hitters were retired in order to end the game.

Captains starting pitcher Aaron Davenport did not record a decision, tying his season-high of 6 innings pitched for his 2nd consecutive start and 3rd time this season, allowing a career-low one hit (min. 5 innings pitched), 2 runs (one earned), and 2 walks, while throwing 2 strikeouts in 76 pitches (49 strikes).

Josh Wolf, who was activated from the 7-day injured list on July 1st, made his 1st appearance for Lake County since May 10th. The right-hander pitched one inning of relief, allowing 3 hits and 2 earned runs, while throwing one strikeout in 18 pitches (13 strikes).

Alaska Abney also pitched an inning of relief, also allowing 3 hits and 2 earned runs, while throwing one strikeout.

Offensively, Chase DeLauter, Cleveland's No. 6 prospect according to MLB.com, hit his 1st career High-A home run for the game's 1st hit in the bottom of the 4th inning. This a 2-run shot gave the Captains a 2-1 lead.

Tomorrow night, Lake County will begin a 6-game road series against the Lansing Lugnuts. First pitch for the series-opener is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan. Coverage of the game can be found on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on Twitter and Instagram.

