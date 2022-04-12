Lake County Victorious in Home Opener

EASTLAKE, OH - The Lake County Captains (3-1) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to break a tie and defeat the Dayton Dragons (2-2) 5-1.

Tanner Bibee got the start and struck out eight batters over four innings in his professional baseball debut. Bibee did so on 46 pitches, 36 were strikes.

Lake County batters left five runners on base in the first five innings and struck out eight times. In the sixth, Joe Naranjo led things off and blasted a ball over the right-field wall. It was his seventh career home run as a Captain, and the team's first of the season.

Dayton would knot things up in the seventh, as Elly De La Cruz singled, stole second, advanced to third, and then home after two Captain throwing errors.

Lake County responded in the bottom of the seventh. Johnathan Rodriguez and Aaron Bracho both had base hits, and Mike Amditis walked. Two walks scored Rodriguez and Bracho, and a groundout to third plated Amditis.

Raymond Burgos hurled a scoreless eighth, earning the win, and Cade Smith recorded the final three outs.

The Captains return to action against the Dragons tomorrow Wednesday, April 13th, at 6:35 p.m. For tomorrow's game, 12 oz. White Claws are three dollars.

Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org and the MiLB First Pitch app.

