Lake County Tops Dragons in 10 Innings, 6-5

Dayton, Ohio - The Lake County Captains scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning to break a 4-4 tie and held off a Dayton comeback effort in the bottom of the 10th, defeating the Dragons 6-5 on Tuesday night. The game ended with perhaps the craziest play of the season, a split-second before the tying run crossed the plate.

The Dragons trailed 6-4 as they came to bat in the bottom of the 10th, but they cut the deficit to 6-5 when Ruben Ibarra singled to right field with one out to drive in Edwin Arroyo from second. Luis Chevalier replaced Ibarra as a pinch runner at first base. Mat Nelson flied out to left field for the second out, bringing up Justice Thompson, and setting the stage for one of the most unusual finishes in Dragons history.

The count ran to 3-2 on Thompson, putting Chevalier on the move on the payoff pitch. Thompson lifted an apparent routine fly ball to right field toward Lake County's Justice Boyd, who was in position to make a game-ending catch. But Boyd dropped the fly ball, and Chevalier came around third on his way to scoring the tying run as Thompson rounded first. But Chevalier slowed on his way to the plate, unaware that there was urgency in reaching home, and Thompson headed for second as the throw came in from right field. Virtually simultaneous to Chevalier touching home plate, Thompson was tagged out at second, creating a timing call for home plate umpire Daniel Bytheway. The umpire ruled that Thompson was tagged out for the third out of the inning before Chevalier touched the plate, the run was waved off, and the game was over.

A crowd of 7,486 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons held a lead through the early innings of the game after Nelson blasted a two-run home run in the second inning, his 10th homer of the year.

Nelson scored on a wild pitch in the fourth and the Dragons extended their lead to 3-1. Lake County scored three unearned runs in the top of the fifth to jump ahead 4-3, but the Dragons tied the game in the bottom of the same inning when Jack Rogers doubled and eventually scored on Tyler Callihan's ground ball to second base to make it 4-4.

The Dragons had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth when they loaded the bases with one out on two walks and a hit batsman, but Lake County's Tyler Thornton struck out both Austin Callahan and Edwin Arroyo to strand three runners and send the game to extra innings.

Rogers had two hits and a walk to lead the Dayton offense as he extended his hitting streak to 10 straight games.

Up Next: The Dragons (32-32) will host Lake County (30-33) in the second game of the six-game series on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Chase Petty (0-1, 1.50) is scheduled to start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

