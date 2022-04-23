Lake County Splits Road Doubleheader with Great Lakes in Showcase of Great Pitching

April 23, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







(MIDLAND, MI) - The Lake County Captains (6-8) split today's doubleheader with the Great Lakes Loons (5-9) dropping game one 1-0 but taking game two 5-2 on a beautiful Saturday afternoon.

Game One

The first game saw a pitching masterclass as both Gavin Williams and Lael Lockhart had their best stuff. Williams pitched a Captains season-high five innings, striking out seven. He allowed only two hits and one run. The run came after a leadoff double by Eddys Leonard, who moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a 6-4-3 double play.

The Captains had multiple opportunities. In the first two innings, they stranded a runner on second and in the third, Lake County had bases loaded with two outs, but two strikeouts followed. The next four innings were dominated by the Great Lakes bullpen that only gave up one hit.

Williams got the loss, Jose Hernandez earned the win, and Jordan Leasure the save.

Game Two

The following game saw another slow start for the Captains offense, but Doug Nikhazy kept Lake County close. Although he permitted six walks, he tallied six strikeouts, and only one run was plated in the bottom of the third, a bases-loaded base on balls.

In the top of the fourth Jhonkensy Noel got a run on the board in a big way. He launched a 450-foot home run over the left-field fence to tie up the ball game. The exit velocity was 107 miles per hour, his second long ball of the year.

Zach Hart entered in the bottom of the fourth and threw two scoreless innings. He struck out four over 38 pitches and earned his first win of the season.

The Captains would tack on the go-ahead run in the fifth after a balk with the bases loaded. Then in the sixth three runs were scored on three hits. An RBI single from Gabriel Rodriguez and a two-run double from Aaron Bracho brought the lead to 5-1.

Rodriguez, Bracho, Noel, and Angel Martinez all had two-hit games.

Alaska Abney would finish the game, striking out three and surrendering only a run.

Lake County finishes this six-game road series tomorrow Sunday, April 24th. The first pitch between the Loons and Captains is at 1:05 p.m.

Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.