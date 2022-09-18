Lake County Outslugs Cubs in Championship Opener 11-8

September 18, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - In the first Midwest League Championship Game played at Four Winds Field since 2019, the Lake County Captains got past the South Bend Cubs and rallied for an 11-8 victory. This is the first time in the last two playoff runs that the Cubs have lost Game 1 of a series, and Lance Rymel's team will have to battle of back-to-back wins on the road in Eastlake, Ohio if they want to win their second ring in three seasons.

Game 1 of the Championship Series could not have started better for the Cubs. Starter Kohl Franklin hung back-to-back zeroes for South Bend on the scoreboard, then the Cubs went to work offensively against Lake County starter Rodney Boone. The southpaw lasted just 1.1 innings after South Bend's bats came alive.

The 2nd inning was a monstrous one for South Bend, as the bottom of the order led a major rally. After a BJ Murray double, Pablo Aliendo picked up his own two-bagger and put South Bend on the board. That was followed by RBI base hits courtesy of Yohendrick Pinango, Kevin Made, and then Jordan Nwogu. The Cubs led 5-0 early in Game 1.

Franklin cruised through another frame, but then Lake County mounted their comeback effort in the top of the 4th inning. The Captains scored five runs themselves, and eventually took a 6-5 lead. Lefty Luke Little came in for Franklin for a piggyback role.

As the Captains were up 6-5, the Cubs again had an answer with Kevin Made crushing his first career playoff home run deep over the left field wall. It was 6-6 heading to the 5th.

Lake County's swings were relentless though, as they five more combined runs as the evening went on.

As the game went to the 9th inning with South Bend behind by three, the Cubs brought the tying run to the plate when Pete Crow-Armstrong and Nwogu both reached base. The Captains closed it out, however, and South Bend is behind 1-0 in the series.

The Cubs will have the opportunity to tie things up on Tuesday night outside of Cleveland. Facing elimination, South Bend will send righty Luis Devers to the mound in the biggest game of 2022. First pitch in Ohio is set for 7 PM on Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.