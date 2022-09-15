Lake County Blanks Great Lakes, Forces Game Three

(MIDLAND, MI) - The Lake County Captains limited the Great Lakes Loons to three hits and permitted no runs, winning 2-0 to force a rubber match tomorrow night to conclude the Midwest League Eastern Division Championship Series at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.

Tommy Mace faced the Loons five times in the regular season, tonight's appearance was his best outing yet. The right-hander went 5.1 innings and struck out six. The 2021 Second Round Pick selection stranded five Great Lakes runners including three in scoring position.

Lake County offensively had opportunities in the first three innings but also left five on base. A double play ended the first, a strikeout in the second, and three strikeouts following two walks, from Joe Naranjo and Petey Halpin, ended the third.

The Captains would push a run across against Adolfo Ramirez in the top of the fourth. Connor Kokx led off the inning with a base on balls, then with two outs, Yordys Valdes stepped up. The 21-year-old lined a ball to right field that went off the tip of the glove of Damon Keith for an RBI double.

After Mace's sixth strikeout to begin the sixth, Alaska Abney entered the contest. The right-hander worked around two walks, getting an inning-ending flyout. The right-hander threw a seven-pitch 1-2-3 seventh inning.

An additional run was posted by Lake County. With two outs, Connor Kokx lined a double, and two batters later he was plated by a Micael Ramirez chopper up the middle.

Raymond Burgos took the final two innings and did not let a runner reach scoring position. The left-hander struck out two and set down the Loons in the ninth 1-2-3.

Tomorrow will be win or go home for both sides, with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

