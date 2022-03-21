Lake Country DockHounds Signs Taiwanese Right-Handed Pitcher

The Lake Country DockHounds announce the signing of right handed pitcher Cheng Hao-Chun for the 2022 season. Cheng brings extensive experience both internationally and at the minor league level. He represented his country on Team Taiwan in the 2018 and 2021 U-23 Baseball World Cup.

"Mei Mei (Cheng Hao-Chun) is a young right handed pitcher that has a huge upside to him. He has pitched in some big games internationally in front of some big crowds and isn't fazed by anyone that he faces. I got a chance to see him throw last week and I'm really excited about bringing him in."

In 2019 after being sought-after by a handful of MLB teams, Cheng signed with the LA Dodgers and bypassed the CPBL draft to head for the states. He throws in the mid-90s and has a curveball hitters stay away from.

In 60 days, the Lake Country DockHounds will be kicking off their inaugural season at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park! To watch Cheng and the rest of the DockHounds team unleash baseball in Lake Country, check out the game schedule for more information!

