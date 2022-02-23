Lake Country DockHounds Add Taiwanese All-Star to the Roster

The Lake Country DockHounds announce the signing of veteran outfielder Dai-Kang Yang for the 2022 season. Yang, with extensive professional experience joins the DockHounds after most recently playing with the Yomiuri Giants in the Nippon Professional Baseball league (NPB).

"I am really excited that we have signed Dai-Kang Yang! To have a guy with sixteen years experience in the NPB is pretty special for the DockHounds and the American Association," says Manager Jim Bennett. "His veteran presence will be a huge asset to the team. We've just given our fans one more exciting reason to come out and cheer on the DockHounds!"

Yang began his career as a first-round draft choice in 2006 and quickly showed his impact on the field. He is a two-time Nippon Professional Baseball Gold Glove Award winner in 2012 & 2013. Yang was also a two-time Game MVP during the 2012 & 2014 Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star Series. His history of success reflects his competitiveness and energy he brings to every team he has been a part of.

Yang has represented his country playing with the Chinese Taipei national team at multiple International tournaments including the Premier 12 and World Baseball Classic.

