Lagrone Re-Signs for 2021-22 Season

August 18, 2021







Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers announced today that they have re-signed another member of the 2021 SPHL championship team by signing defenseman Duggie Lagrone for the upcoming season.

"Pensacola is an excellent organization and city to play in, so it made for an easy decision to re-sign here," stated Lagrone.

During the 2019-20 season, Lagrone played for the Éléphants de Chambéry in France where he played 26 games and produced 18 points consisting of five goals and 13 assists. Lagrone then signed with the Ice Flyers for the 2020-21 championship campaign where he played 38 games, tallying eight points and playing a vital role in the success of the D-corp.

"Duggie had a very good year last year and I think he learned a lot about the game in all three zones. I think last year he made strides in fine tuning his game as a defenseman and played a big part in helping us win," said Coach Rod Aldoff.

Lagrone started his college career with NCAA Division I Colorado College before transferring to SUNY-Geneseo for his junior and senior seasons. In two seasons with the Knights, he scored 13 goals, added 39 assists for 52 points in 55 games. He was also named one of the assistant captains for his senior year.

"I've been training in Dallas all summer in preparation for the upcoming season and focusing on how I can best help the team have success this year."

"I think teams will definitely have a bit more motivation to knock us off and prevent us from chasing another championship."

"There's no special tricks we have to pull to have success this year, it comes down to playing our game consistently over the course of the season and by doing so we will create our own success," explained Lagrone.

The 2021 SPHL champions will open the 2021-22 season at home against the Birmingham Bulls on October 16. To see the full 2021-22 schedule, visit PensacolaIceFlyers.com.

