Lagace, Golden Knights to Face Washington Capitals in Stanley Cup Final

May 24, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Former Kansas City Maverick Maxime Lagace and the Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final, the best-of-seven series beginning on Monday at 7 p.m. CT in Las Vegas.

Lagace is the first former Maverick to have a chance at etching his name into the Stanley Cup. He is one of four players to reach the NHL after suiting up for the Mavs, joining Ross Johnston and Tanner Fritz of the New York Islanders and Ville Husso of the St. Louis Blues.

With Kansas City (then the Missouri Mavericks) in 2014-15, Lagace went 5-6-2-1 with one shutout and a 3.01 Goals Against Average.

Lagace made his NHL debut on Oct. 30 following a string of injuries to Vegas netminders Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban and Oscar Dansk. He has amassed a record of 6-7-0-1 in 14 starts and 16 games played with a 3.91 GAA. He is the first-ever Maverick to lace up in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

For all the latest on the Mavericks, follow the team on Twitter (@KC_Mavericks), Instagram (kcmavericks), Facebook (Kansas City Mavericks) and Snapchat (KCMavericks), download the team's free mobile app (Kansas City Mavericks) and keep checking in to KCMavericks.com.

Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Game 1 - Monday, May 28 - 7 p.m. CT - Las Vegas

Game 2 - Wednesday, May 30 - 7 p.m. CT - Las Vegas

Game 3 - Saturday, June 2 - 7 p.m. CT - Washington D.C.

Game 4 - Monday, June 4 - 7 p.m. CT - Washington D.C.

Game 5 - Thursday, June 7 - 7 p.m. CT - Las Vegas*

Game 6 - Sunday, June 10 - 7 p.m. CT - Washington, D.C.*

Game 7 - Wednesday, June 13 - 7 p.m. CT - Las Vegas*

*If necessary

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.