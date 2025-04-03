LAFC Y América, Cerca Del Mundial De Clubes?
April 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #español
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 3, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Falls at LAFC in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals First Leg - Inter Miami CF
- LAFC Defeats Inter Miami 1-0 in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Los Angeles FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Pumas UNAM Fight to 1-1 Draw - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Defeats Inter Miami 1-0 in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals
- LAFC Suffers 3-2 Defeat to San Diego FC
- LAFC Faces First Road Test
- LAFC Claims a 2-0 Win on the Road Against Sporting Kansas City
- LAFC Takes on Sporting Kansas City in MLS Regular Season Road Test at Children's Mercy Park On Saturday, March 22