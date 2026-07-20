LAFC Weekly

Published on July 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) faces a two-match homestand with Real Salt Lake and Sporting Kansas City visiting BMO Stadium for a pair of important Western Conference clashes this week.

The Black & Gold first welcomes RSL for a contest between top-four teams in the West on Wednesday, July 22. The match, presented by Yaamava', will feature a Son Heung-Min bobblehead giveaway (limit one bobblehead per ticket) and kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT. Fans will be able to watch on Apple TV, FS1, and FOX Deportes in the United States as well as Coupang Play and SPOTV in Korea. Radio coverage will be available locally on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean), with national coverage on SiriusXM FC 157 and SiriusXM Soccer en Español 1999.

Saturday's game against Sporting KC, presented by Toyota, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Apple TV as well as Coupang Play and SPOTV for fans in Korea. Fans can tune into local radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean). The game against Kansas City will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 28, at 5:30 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).

For more LAFC stories, fans can tune into LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold, every Saturday at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 19, 2026

LAFC Weekly - Los Angeles FC

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