LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Full Match Highlights: Son & Bouanga BACK ON TARGET!
Published on July 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2026
- San Diego FC Defeats FC Dallas, 1-0, at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Sporting KC Suffers 4-0 Defeat at LAFC - Sporting Kansas City
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- Galaxy Earn Point on the Road in 105th California Clásico - LA Galaxy
- LAFC Extends Winning Streak to Four; Beats Sporting Kansas City, 4-0 - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Defeat Real Salt Lake, 2-1, at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake Falls, 2-1, at Portland to Suffer Back-To-Back Road Losses - Real Salt Lake
- Suárez Winner Secures Sixth Consecutive Victory for Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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