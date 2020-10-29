Labrie Re-Signed for 2020-21

October 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators have re-signed defenceman Hubert Labrie to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Labrie skated in 50 games with Belleville, notching nine assists, before the 2019-20 season was cancelled.

The 28-year-old, who was signed to an AHL deal before last season, parlayed his performance into a two-way NHL deal with Ottawa for the remainder of the 2019-20 season but is still waiting to make his NHL debut.

The Victoriaville, QC., native has played in 461 career AHL games and won a Calder Cup in 2014.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.