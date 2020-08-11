Labor Day Weekend Sunday Brunch Includes Catch on the Field, Family Run the Bases

August 11, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On-field fun with a catch on the field, family run the bases and family photos will be a staple of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's Labor Day Sunday Brunch, set for 11 a.m. on Sunday, September 6 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp's Labor Day Sunday Brunch begins at 11 a.m. At noon, the field will open up for a catch in the outfield, family run the bases and family photos.

Seating is limited to 40 tables (2-4 people per table). All reservations must be purchased in advance no later than Wednesday, September 2 by contacting the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

The Labor Day Sunday Brunch menu is as follows:

Chicken and Waffles with Strawberries ($15)

Crispy fried chicken tenders on two Belgian waffles, serve with whipped butter and warmed syrup.

Low Country Breakfast with Jumbo Shrimp & Sausage ($15)

It's got the Azar Smoked Sausage, Red Potatoes with peppers and onions, yellow corn and Cajun Mayport jumbo shrimp that satisfies your hunger with eggs that pull the whole meal together.

Breakfast Tater Tots Nachos ($13) - Add Jumbo Shrimp for $3

These Breakfast Nachos are topped with bacon, sausage, peppers, scrambled eggs and cheese and are perfect for your ballpark brunch.

Kids Meal ($10)

French toast or pancakes topped with powdered sugar with two scrambled eggs and two sausage links. Served with kid's apple juice.

Soft Drinks

20 oz. Powerade ($4), 10 oz. orange juice ($4), 20 oz. Dasani water ($3), 12 oz. Coke, Diet Coke or Sprite ($3)

Alcoholic Beverages

16 oz. bottle beer ($6), 19 oz. White Claw ($10), 6 oz. single wine serving ($6)

Free parking is available in Lot Z, with entry to the ballpark at the Third Base Gate. The Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store will also be open for card payment options.

All Jumbo Shrimp employees will be wearing face coverings throughout the event and all guests will be required to wear face coverings upon entry and while they move about the ballpark. Face coverings may be removed once guests arrive to their socially distanced brunch table.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.