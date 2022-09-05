Labor Day Weekend Sees First Hat Tricks Hockey of 2022-23

September 5, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT- Sunday night brought the opener of the 2022-23 NA3HL Season and plenty of hits and goals between the Danbury Hat Tricks and the Northeast Generals. At the end of a physical night, Northeast had slightly more in the tank, edging out Danbury in Hat City for a 6-4 win and the continuation of a harsh rivalry.

Northeast got out to a 3-0 lead in the first 3:54 of the first period. Matthew Nuzolilo opened the scoring 18 seconds into the game. Gabe Vijuk followed at 1:59 and Braeden Kennedy finished the scoring at the 3:54 mark. Head Coach Tyler Noseworthy called timeout and gathered his troops at the bench for a needed regroup. The team responded. Robert Martufo ('03) potted a goal off a Jorrdan Osafo ('03) faceoff win at the 5:34 mark of the frame. Almost ten minutes later, Pavel Khorkin ('03) backhanded a goal through Generals goalie Ian Kangas to make the score 3-2 ahead of intermission.

The Generals sprinted off the blocks fast and furious in the second period. Captain Braeden Kennedy notched his second goal of the game to make the score 4-2 just 1:12 into the stanza. Gabe Coppo followed that up with a tally 7:31 in for the Generals' second three-goal lead of the game. Danbury gathered themselves again and centers Jorrdan Osafo and Nick Rogers ('02) potted highlight reel goals to make the score 5-4 ahead of the second intermission.

The game's third period was a parade of penalties. the teams combined for eight of the game's 17 penalties in the last twenty minutes. Northeast notched the final goal of the game on the power play to make the score 6-4. The Hat Tricks pulled their goaltender to try and cut into the score but fell 6-4.

Jorrdan Osafo notched a goal and an assist for multi-point games. Goaltender Ryan Maguire ('02) stopped 41 of 47 shots faced through the course of the game.

Danbury returns to the ice on September 21st with a road trip to the Middletown Ice World Arena to face the New Jersey Titans. Puck drops at 12:30 PM ET for that matchup. The Hat Tricks then face the Northeast Generals in a home-and-home with the road game in Attleboro on September 23rd at 7:30 PM ET and the home game on September 25th at 7PM ET.

The NA3HL Unit is the first of the three Hat Trick Teams to take to the ice in a game in the 2022-23 hockey season. The NAHL unit begins their season with two games this week, both against the Johnston Tomahawks at the Danbury Ice Arena at 7PM on Friday and Saturday, September 9th & 10th. Both games will be broadcast on Hockey TV.

The FPHL Hat Tricks begin their season on October 21st when the Delaware Thunder open the season at the Danbury Ice Arena at 7:30 PM. All Hat Trick FPHL games will be broadcast live on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube Channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2022

Labor Day Weekend Sees First Hat Tricks Hockey of 2022-23 - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.