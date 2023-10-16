Labatts to Bring $2 Beer Night

Labatt, a leading name in the world of beverages, and the Motor City Rockers are thrilled to announce an exciting partnership that brings a unique and wallet-friendly opportunity to Motor City Rockers fans. This season, fans can enjoy $2 Beer Nights during promoted Motor City Rockers' home games, creating an unbeatable combination of live hockey and affordable refreshments.

The collaboration between Labatt and the Motor City Rockers will bring the joy of cheap refreshments and sports together in a way that is both entertaining and accessible. Motor City Rockers fans can now savor their favorite Labatt beverages for just $2 per drink, enhancing the overall experience and allowing more fans to join in the celebration.

For home games on Jan. 19, Feb. 23, and Mar. 29, attendees can take advantage of the $2 Beer Nights promotion, which includes a selection of Labatt's renowned beverages, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to the rockin' atmosphere. Whether you're a fan of hockey or simply looking for an affordable and entertaining night out, this partnership has something to offer for everyone.

