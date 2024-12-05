La MLS Cup Se Viste De Gala: LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls!: Esto Es MLS
December 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy YouTube Video
En este episodio de 'Esto es MLS', Antonella González, el MVP Diego Valeri, Sammy Sadovnik y Tony Cherchi analizan la gran final de la MLS donde los dos equipos originales e iconicos de la MLS se enfrentan por la gloria: LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls
