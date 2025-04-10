La Magia De Messi Impulsa La Remontada De Inter Miami Sobre LAFC En Champions Cup

April 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami logró una gran remontada y LAFC dejó escapar la ventaja. Vancouver sorprendió a Pumas y los problemas con LA Galaxy siguen. Repasamos lo mejor de los partidos de la CONCACAF Champions Cup.

