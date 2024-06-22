LA Kings Sign Forward Alex Turcotte to Three-Year Contract

ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings have signed forward Alex Turcotte to a three-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 through the 2026-27 season.

Turcotte, 23, split the 2023-24 campaign between the Kings and the Ontario Reign in the American Hockey League (AHL). Turcotte made his season debut for the Kings on Jan. 28 in St. Louis and recorded both his first career NHL goal and assist on Jan. 31 in Nashville to mark his first career multi-point game in the league. The 5-11, 185-pound forward tallied 29 points (10-19)) in 35 regular-season games with the Reign with a plus-8 rating. He was one of nine Reign skaters to hit double digits in goals while his 0.83 points-per-game ranked fifth among all team skaters (min. GP: 30). Turcotte added a pair of goals and assists (2-2=4) in eight 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs contests.

Originally selected by the Kings in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Turcotte began his professional career with the Reign in 2020-21 and has accumulated 28 goals and 57 assists for 85 points (28-57...) in 126 games over parts of four seasons. In 13 career postseason contests, Turcotte has collected two goals and seven points (2-5=7). Since making his NHL debut on Dec. 28, 2021, Turcotte has four points (1-3=4) in 32 games for the Kings.

Prior to turning pro, Turcotte spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) from 2017-19 where he registered 125 points (45-80=125) in 95 games between the Under-17 and Under-18 teams. In 2018-19, his 1.68 points-per-game ranked second among all skaters while his 80 career helpers are tied for 15th in program history all-time. Following his time with the NTDP, Turcotte played one season of college hockey at the University of Wisconsin (Big-10), tallying nine goals and 26 points (9-17&) in 29 games, the third-most on the team.

A native of Elk Grove, Ill., Turcotte has represented Team USA at four separate IIHF tournaments, playing in the IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship in 2018 and 2019 as well as the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2020 and 2021. At the U-18 level, he helped bring home a silver medal in 2018 and a bronze medal in 2019. Serving as an alternate captain at the U-20 World Championship in Alberta in 2021, Turcotte notched eight points (3-5=8) in seven contests and scored the championship-winning goal to capture a gold medal against Canada.

