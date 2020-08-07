LA Kings Loan Tobias Bjornfot to Djurgardens IF

August 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings have loaned defenseman Tobias Bjornfot to Djurgardens IF in the SHL, according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake. Bjornfot is eligible to rejoin the organization for the 2020-21 season.

Bjornfot, 19, made his NHL debut with the Kings last season and was scoreless in three games before being assigned to Ontario. In 44 games with the Reign, the 6-0, 195-pound defenseman registered 19 points (6-13=19) and led the team with a plus-13 rating. The native of Upplands Vasby, Sweden was selected in the first round, 22nd overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

