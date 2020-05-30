LA Kings Issue Statement on Mike Stothers

May 30, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





LOS ANGELES - The LA Kings will not renew the contract of Ontario Reign Head Coach Mike Stothers, which is set to expire on June 15. Stothers has led the AHL affiliate for the last six seasons, including five with the Ontario Reign (2015-16 to 2019-20) and one with the Manchester Monarchs (2014-15).

"We appreciate everything Mike has contributed to the organization," Rob Blake, Vice President and General Manager of the LA Kings, said. "He has played an important role in helping develop our players and we want to thank him for his years of service and guiding us to a Calder Cup Championship in 2015."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2020

LA Kings Issue Statement on Mike Stothers - Ontario Reign

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.