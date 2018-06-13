LA Kings Acquire Goaltender Peter Budaj from Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for Andy Andreoff

LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Kings have acquired goaltender Peter Budaj from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Andy Andreoff, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today.

The 35-year-old Budaj (born September 18, 1982) is a 6-1, 196-pound native of Banska Bystrika, Slovakia who played in eight games last season with the Lightning, posting a 3-3-1 record, .876 save percentage and a 3.77 goals-against average.

Budaj was with the Kings for two seasons from 2015-2017, appearing in 54 games with a 28-20-3 record, a .916 save percentage, 2.15 goals-against average and seven shutouts. During the 2015-16 season, Budaj posted a 42-14-5 record with the Ontario Reign, in addition to a 1.75 goals against average, a .932 save percentage and nine shutouts. The Slovakia native led the AHL in wins, goals against average, save percentage and shutouts and was named a AHL First Team All-Star for his efforts.

Drafted in the second-round (63rd overall) by Colorado during the 2001 NHL Entry Draft, Budaj has appeared in 365 games over 12 seasons in the NHL with the Kings, Tampa Bay, Montreal and Colorado, posting a 158-131-40 record, .904 save percentage, 2.69 goals-against average and 18 shutouts.

Andreoff has appeared in 159 games over four seasons with the Kings, posting 24 points (13-11=24) and 214 penalty minutes. The 6-1 forward also appeared in 157 AHL games with the Manchester Monarchs from 2011 - 2015.

