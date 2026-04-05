LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United: Full Match Highlights
Published on April 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC YouTube Video
Check out the Minnesota United FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from April 5, 2026
- LAFC Weekly - Los Angeles FC
- FC Cincinnati Display New Look, Fight to Finish, But Come up Short in Result Despite Intriguing Performance - FC Cincinnati
- Galaxy Fall to Minnesota United, 2-1, at Home - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United Secures Three Points in Victory over LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United FC at LA Galaxy Preview
- MNUFC to Face Sacramento Republic FC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32
- MNUFC Midfielder Julian Gressel Suffers Fractured Toe; Undergoes Successful Surgery
- Minnesota United Opens Moments of the Decade Fan Vote