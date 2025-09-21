LA Galaxy vs. FC Cincinnati: Full Match Highlights
Published on September 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy YouTube Video
Major League Soccer Stories from September 21, 2025
- LA Galaxy Suffer Narrow 3-2 Defeat to FC Cincinnati at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- San Jose Unable To Overcome Early Deficit - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Edges LA Galaxy, 3-2 - FC Cincinnati
- St. Louis CITY SC Puts Three Past San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night at PayPal Park - St. Louis City SC
