LA Galaxy Transfer Gabriel Pec to Cruzeiro for Club-Record Fee!
Published on July 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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The LA Galaxy have transferred winger Gabriel Pec to Brazilian Série A side Cruzeiro, the club announced Tuesday.
The 25-year-old Brazilian departs for a club-record transfer fee that's reportedly up to $13.5 million. His exit opens a Designated Player roster spot.
Pec spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with LA, having arrived from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama ahead of the 2024 campaign. He helped the Galaxy win their record sixth MLS Cup title in 2024, forming an electric attack alongside Riqui Puig, Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljić.
During his Galaxy tenure, the former Brazil youth international tallied 43 goals and 28 assists in 101 appearances across all competitions. He earned 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year honors and was named a 2024 MLS All-Star.
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