LA Galaxy 15 Goals in 3 Games: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
November 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy YouTube Video
LA Galaxy's 15 Goals in 3 games are the most by a team in a single postseason in league history.
