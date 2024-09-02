Kylin Hill Grabs His First CFL TD on Labour Day: CFL

September 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







The Calgary Stampeders narrow the gap with a late 3rd quarter TD.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.