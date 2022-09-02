Kyle Soper Re-Signs in Macon

Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, Ga - Defenseman, Kyle Soper signs on for another season with the Macon Mayhem.

Soper made his professional debut with the Mayhem last season.

He recorded 5 goals and 17 assists during his rookie season. Macon head coach Nick Niedert looks forward to seeing Soper on the ice this season with the experience he gained in 2021-22.

"I am super excited for my second season in Macon" said Soper. "I'm really looking forward to getting back down there and putting that Mahem jersey on in front of all of the fans and get this team back into the playoffs."

The Macon Mayhem open the 2022-23 season at home in Macon Coliseum against the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, October 21. More information can be found at maconmayhem.com.

