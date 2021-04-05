Kyle Kasser Picked up by Angels

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Infielder Kyle Kasser's contract has been picked up by the Los Angeles Angels, the club has announced.

Kasser was originally drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 30th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Oregon.

The California native was getting ready for his first season of independent baseball after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kasser has two seasons of professional baseball and reached High-A Wilmington for 62 games in 2019. In his pro career, Kasser has 113 games and has a .326 batting average with one homer and 49 RBIs.

The 'Dogs still have five infielders on the 2021 roster.

The Saltdogs will open the 2021 season on May 18, and the first game at Haymarket Park is scheduled for May 25! Stay tuned for more information regarding tickets and promotions for the upcoming year.

