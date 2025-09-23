Kyle Jackson Finding His Place in the Conversation: Diversity Is Strength Conversations

Published on September 23, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







In this National Truth and Reconciliation edition of Diversity is Strength Conversations, host Donnovan Bennett is joined by Taylor McPherson, Kyle Jackson, and Misty Kolozetti for a candid dialogue on recognition, identity, and participation in reconciliation. Together they explore what it means to be seen, how to engage in community, and why uncomfortable conversations are essential to lasting change. Diversity is Strength Conversations is presented by @kyndryl and powered by @siriusxm







Canadian Football League Stories from September 23, 2025

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.