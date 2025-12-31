Kyle Guy Went CRAZY for 39 PTS & 14 AST in Win over Celtics!
Published on December 31, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
- Boom Stuns Celtics in Front of Sellout Crowd - Noblesville Boom
- Maine Celtics Fall Despite Triple-Double from Williams - Maine Celtics
- Swarm Closes Calendar Year with Home Sweep, Defeats Legends, 140-108 - Greensboro Swarm
- Coats Win: Delaware Storms Back over Iowa, 119-118 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Iowa Wolves Lose to Delaware Blue Coats 118-119 in Final Seconds of Final Game of 2025 - Iowa Wolves
- Game Preview: vs Rio Grande Valley Vipers - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- College Park Skyhawks and Goodwill of North Georgia Give Residents a Behind the Scenes Look into Skyhawks Home Games on Job Shadowing Night - College Park Skyhawks
- Raptors 905 Close out 2025 Undefeated - Raptors 905
