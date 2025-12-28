G League Noblesville Boom

Kyle Guy Erupted for 23 PTS & CAREER-HIGH 15 AST for Boom

Published on December 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Noblesville Boom YouTube Video


Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



NBA G League Stories from December 27, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central