Kyle Froese Re-Joins Rush for 2020-21 Season

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Kyle Froese has signed with the Rush for the 2020-21 season.

Froese was claimed by the Rush via waivers from the Newfoundland Growlers in March of the 2019-20 campaign. However, he did not play with the team due to the cancellation of the season. Before joining the team, the 6'0", 190-pound defenseman appeared in 20 games with the defending Kelly Cup Champions and earned 4 assists along with a +15 rating. Prior to joining Newfoundland, he began the season with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers and earned a goal and 5 points along with a +7 rating in 21 games

"I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Rapid City Rush, a first class organization," Froese said of his re-signing. "I feel like my best attribute on the ice is my skating ability. I use that to fill a two-way role on the blue line. I like chipping in offensively, but understand the responsibility being a defenseman carries with it in my own zone. My expectation for next season, both personally and as a team, is to be prepared. I can't wait to see what this team has in store for this season as we battle to win the Kelly Cup."

"Kyle came to us highly recommended as a well-positioned, reliable, stay-at-home defenseman, which is why we claimed him off the waiver wire last season," said Rush Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault. "All of his assists in Newfoundland last year were secondary assists, which is proof that his first pass out of the zone and to attacking forwards is on the money and leads to great offense. Kyle has a great opportunity to be a key piece to our back-end, and I look forward to working with him towards that next season."

A native of Traverse City, Michigan, Froese enters his second season as a professional, though he is still considered a rookie by ECHL standards regarding games played. He turned professional following his college hockey career split between the NCAA and NCAA-III levels. In 2018-19, he played his final season of eligibility in NCAA-III with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and registered 5 goals and 10 points in 28 games. Previous to his lone NCAA-III season, he played for the NCAA's University of Alaska-Fairbanks, earning 4 assists in 24 games across four seasons. Froese also spent three seasons in the NAHL with the Corpus Christi Ice Rays, Soo Eagles, and his hometown Traverse City North Stars, compiling 13 goals, 28 assists, 41 points, and a +38 rating in 149 games.

