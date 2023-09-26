Kyle Clarke Returns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of forward Kyle Clarke for the 2023-24 season.

During his rookie campaign in the 2021-22 season, Clarke played 31 regular-season games, contributing 18 points (8 goals, 10 assists).

Throughout his sophomore 2022-23 season, Clarke continued to impress, accumulating 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 42 games. He also made an impact in the playoffs, contributing 3 points (1 goal, 2 assists) in 5 games.

Clarkie's two-way game and his experience make him an exciting start to the Huntsville Havoc's 2023-24 roster. Head Coach Stuart Stefan is thrilled to have Clarkie back on board and believes he has the potential to make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

"We're excited to have Clarkie back for a third season and look forward to him taking the next step as a leader." said head coach Stuart Stefan, "He had a great playoff for us last season and we expect his game to keep growing for us this season."

