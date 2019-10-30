Kwik Trip Round-Trip 10-Game Memberships Available

The Express launched their Kwik Trip Round-Trip Memberships this week and have been educating our great fans on the new benefits they can expect to receive with these new ticket packages.

Yesterday we went through the perks and benefits of our 5-Game 'Single' and 'Double' memberships. Today we are going to explore the 10-Game 'Triple' membership.

When five games of all-you-can-eat, exclusive giveaway, year-round perk, baseball action isn't enough for you, we can offer ten games of all-you-can-eat, exclusive giveaway, year-round perk, baseball action and more!

The Kwik Trip Round Trip Triple Membership includes the Â 90-minute buffet and ticket to 10 pre-selected games, replica jersey, exclusive bobblehead, on-field batting practice and Express hat that have been a part of packages in the past.

New this season with the 'Triple' memberships is a stadium tour on a Sunday game with a G/A Â ticket to that game, invites to offseason events, Â priority purchasing of postseason tickets and select non-baseball events hosted by the Express, and a membership card.

Off-season events include meet and greets and special gatherings with the Express front office and ownership at locations across the Chippewa Valley.

New in 2020 is our membership card.Â This membership card included in the 'Triple' membership is your ticket to the off-season events and also includes a Kid Zone wristband for each game. This will be your redemption card for each exclusive giveaway item.

Finally, your 'Triple' membership includes general admission entrance to Northwoods League away games, and 20% off Express apparel.

So let's recap. A Kwik Trip Round-Trip 'Triple' Membership Includes:

1 ticket to 10 Pre-selected Express games

all-you-can-eat buffet for 90 minutes

exclusive giveaways

on-field batting practice

Stadium Tour

Invite to off-season events

Priority purchasing of postseason tickets and non-baseball events hosted by the Express

Membership card

GA admission to Northwoods League away games

20% off Express merchandise and apparel

Interested in purchasing or have a question about our Kwik Trip Round-Trip memberships? Give us a call at 715-839-7788.

