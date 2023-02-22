Kwik Trip Grand Slam Ticket Package Returns for the 2023 Season

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, in partnership with Kwik Trip, are pleased to return the popular Grand Slam Ticket Package for the 2023 season.

For just $50, the Kwik Trip Grand Slam Ticket Package offers a flexible and affordable way for fans to enjoy Dock Spiders baseball. Whether using all four tickets for one game or exchanging the vouchers for multiple visits to the ballpark, the Grand Slam Ticket Package makes a perfect gift for any baseball fan. To purchase, please visit the Dock Spiders Ticket Office or click HERE.

What is all included with each Kwik Trip Grand Slam Ticket Package?

Four (4) undated box seat ticket vouchers

One (1) Andrew Bullock bobblehead

One (1) $5 Kwik Trip gift card

Packages available while supplies last

The Dock Spiders begin their seventh season on Memorial Day (May 29) against the Green Bay Rockers at 1:05 p.m. at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. Season tickets, packages, and group tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833.

