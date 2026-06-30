Kundananji Turned on the Jets. Berger Denies It #nwsl #soccer #football
Published on June 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 30, 2026
- Gotham FC Announces Roster Updates Ahead of 2027 Free Agency Window - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Bay FC Forward Onyeka Gamero Invited to U.S. U-20 Women's National Team for Training and Friendlies july 5-12 - Bay FC
- Bay FC Promotes Lisa Goodwin-Scharff to Chief External Affairs Officer - Bay FC
- Chicago Stars FC Mutually Agrees to Part Ways with Midfielder Leilanni Nesbeth - Chicago Stars FC
- NC Courage, First Horizon Foundation to Co-Sponsor a Courage-Themed Soccer Exhibit at Marbles Kids Museum - North Carolina Courage
- Washington Spirit Announces Midseason Roster Update - Washington Spirit
- Two-Time NWSL Champion Katie Lampson Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer - NJ/NY Gotham FC
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