KSTC-TV (45TV), KFAN Plus and FSN Plus Oh My, Saints Games Can be Seen and Heard All Season Long

May 7, 2019





ST. PAUL, MN - Tuning into St. Paul Saints games for the 2019 season has never been easier. From the Twin Cities to Australia, and everywhere in between, the Saints can be seen and heard on multiple stations and platforms. Throughout the season the Saints can be seen at various times on KSTC-TV (45TV), the Saints Cable Network, FOX Sports North Plus with the 2019 American Association All-Star Game, and heard on KFAN Plus.

After a trial run during a game in 2018, the Saints and 45TV have entered into an agreement that will carry all Sunday home games on the independent station. The Saints play eight Sunday home games: May 19 and 26, June 9 and 23, July 14 and 28, and August 11 and 25. Anchors and various talent from the station will appear on the Sunday broadcasts either joining Saints broadcaster Sean Aronson in the booth or as roving reporters around CHS Field, bringing the Saints and sounds to the viewer at home.

"We are very excited about this new partnership with the St. Paul Saints," says Mandy Tadych, Director of Programming and Promotions for 5 Eyewitness News and 45TV. "The Saints mission to provide affordable family fun fits well with the 45TV brand, known for airing your favorite sitcoms and extraordinary coverage of high school sports. We hope to bring you not only the game action but a unique look at the entertainment inside CHS Field during Saints games."

All remaining Saints home game can be seen on the Saints Cable Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area.

"With their focus on family entertainment and live local sports, 45TV is a natural fit for our Sunday evening games," said Derek Sharrer, Saints EVP and General Manager. "We appreciate their willingness to think outside of the traditional broadcast box and work with us to deliver a top-notch professional baseball broadcast while creatively including fans watching at home in the Saints, CHS Field experience."

For those fans that don't live in the Twin Cities Metro all Saints home games can be viewed whether you're at home, on the road, in your car, or overseas by using a computer, smartphone or even a tablet, online courtesy of Hypertechnologie, the video streaming service used by all 12 American Association teams. Those wanting to watch online can go to americanassociationbaseball.tv.

In 2018, the Saints joined the iHeart family as their exclusive home for all 100 radio broadcasts. The Saints will remain on iHeart, but will move to the new KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM. All 100 games, including the playoffs, can be heard on KFAN Plus, the home of Saints baseball for the 2019 season, or free via the iHeart app. The station serves the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area inside the I-494/I-694 beltway. KFAN Plus carries syndicated programming such as The Dan Patrick Show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and Doug Gotlieb.

The Saints are hosting the 2019 American Association All-Star Game with the best players from the North Division taking on the top players from the South. The game will be carried on FOX Sports North Plus and can be seen in the Twin Cities on Comcast channel 963 (HD) and 254 (SD), Charter Communications on 827 (HD) or 227 (SD) and Mediacom on channel 22. Satellite subscribers can watch on DirectTV 668-2 and DISH channel 9579 (HD), 441 (SD) and 412-29 (Hopper). FOX Sports North Plus is carried in five states: Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota, all of which have teams in the league. For a complete channel lineup: http://www.foxsports.com/north/story/fox-sports-north-plus-channel-information-011214.

Sean Aronson returns for his 13th season as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Saints and will handle the broadcast for all 100 games. He will be joined by Mike Drew, a graduate of Westfield State University who received a Masters at the famed Newhouse School at Syracuse University. J.W. Cox returns for his sixth season working alongside Aronson. Cox does play-by-play for St. Cloud football and basketball as well as play-by-play on TV for North Metro Television and PrepSpotlight.tv. He also works for the Minnesota News Network.

Aronson begins his 13th season with the Saints and will handle all 100 broadcasts. In 2016 he was awarded the Ballpark Digest Broadcaster of the Year Award for all of minor league baseball and, on the final day of the regular season, he became the first broadcaster in Saints history to call 1,000 games. He was nominated for a Regional Emmy for Saints TV broadcasts in 2010. Aronson works year-round with the Saints and is also in charge of the media relations. He was with another Goldklang Group team prior to his tenure with the Saints, broadcasting for the Fort Myers Miracle (Single-A Twins) from 2003-06. Prior to his stint with the Miracle he spent two seasons with the Allentown Ambassadors of the then Northern League. Minnesota is the fifth state Aronson has lived in. He graduated from the University of Colorado-Boulder with a B.S. in Journalism and got his start as a broadcaster doing high school baseball in Colorado. Aronson, 42, was raised in Northridge, CA.

The Saints open the 2019 season with a 10-game homestand with Opening Day on Thursday, May 16 against the newest team in the American Association, the Milwaukee Milkmen, at 7:05 p.m. For more information contact the Saints at 651-644-6659 or visit saintsbaseball.com.

