KSB Hurdles His Way into the End Zone I CFL

June 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Trevor Harris connects with Kian Schaffer-Baker to give the Roughriders the lead against the Tiger-cats.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.