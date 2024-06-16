KSB Hurdles His Way into the End Zone I CFL
June 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Trevor Harris connects with Kian Schaffer-Baker to give the Roughriders the lead against the Tiger-cats.
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
