Kristóf Papp Returns to Norfolk for the 2026-27 Season

Published on July 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals are proud to announce that F Kristóf Papp has re-signed for the 2026-27 season.

Papp, 25, is set to enter his second full season of professional hockey in North America and with the Admirals. A native of Budapest, Hungary, Papp finished last season third on the team with 20 goals and tied with Osmundson for fourth on the team in total points with 46.

Papp also represented his home country of Hungary at the 2026 World Championships following the ECHL season for the fifth time, earning an assist in seven games played and helping Hungary defeat Great Britain in the tournament.

"Papp is a younger core glue piece in our locker room and on the ice," said head coach and GM Jeff Carr. "He provides versatility playing both center and wing as well as a big driver on our power play, 4v4, and overtime. He's looking to be a top even-strength player in the league and be heavily relied upon as one of the offensive leaders on our team this year."

"I'm excited to be back at the Scope in front of all of our fans!" said Papp. "I can't wait to get the season underway and to continue to improve and win many more games."

The Admirals open their 2026-27 season on the road in Savannah, Georgia, against the Ghost Pirates on Friday, October 16th at 7 pm. Norfolk skates at home for the first time at Scope Arena on Friday, October 23rd, against the Trois Rivières Lions at 7:05 pm.

Season Tickets and Flex Plan Vouchers for the 2026-27 season are on sale now!







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