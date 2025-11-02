MLS Portland Timbers

Kristoffer Velde BREAKS THROUGH for @TimbersFC!!

Published on November 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers YouTube Video


Check out the Portland Timbers Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from November 1, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central